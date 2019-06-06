Washington cuts Manasseh Garner

Getty Images

Washington waived tight end Manasseh Garner on Thursday, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

Garner, 27, has played one career regular-season game.

He originally signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2015. He also has spent time with the Browns, Bills and Broncos.

His only career action came with the Bills in 2016.

Washington signed Garner in 2017, and he was on the team’s practice squad before earning a promotion to the 53-player roster. He did not play for Washington, though.

Garner spent last season on injured reserve after tearing an ACL.