Washington doesn’t have a quarterback depth chart, officially or unofficially

AP

Most teams have a first-string quarterback, unofficially, at this point of the offseason. Washington doesn’t.

“We’re not even thinking about that right now to be honest with you,” coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Thursday. “We’re giving them equal reps. We don’t really have a one’s or a two’s right now. We’re switching in the receivers, subbing them in. Doesn’t matter who’s out there for tight ends. You know, I think we’ll start to get some true first-team reps when we have a first team on offense. Right now we really don’t. We’ll start to do that once training camp hits.”

Speaking about the quarterback competition more broadly, Gruden said that “it’s in the same spot.”

“You know, this is just part of the process really,” Gruden said. “For me to make a determination on the starting quarterback after minicamp or mandatory camp is just kind of foolish. We’ll let these guys continue to play and see which one continues to improve, which one is most consistent throughout the training camp and preseason and we’ll go from there. I promise you I feel good about any of the three playing. They’re all great players and great competitors, they picking it up well. They have qualities you want in a starting quarterback, so hopefully we make the right decision.”

The candidates for the job are veteran Colt McCoy, veteran new arrival Case Keenum, and rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins.