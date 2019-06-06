Who’s picking the next Jets G.M.?

AP

As the Jets take their time to make a decision on a new G.M., it’s fair to ask this question: Who is making the decision?

Ostensibly, it’s CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson, the younger brother of franchise owner Woody Johnson and the person running the show while Woody serves as U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. But Christopher Johnson has never hired a G.M., so does he even know what he needs to be looking for? That opens the door for others to influence the decision.

The most significant other in this regard is coach Adam Gase, who also serves as interim G.M. Gase will have to work with the new G.M., and it’s the perceived inability of Gase to work with former G.M. Mike Maccagnan that likely caused Maccagnan to become the former G.M. What Gase thinks becomes a major factor.

Then there’s the question of whether and to what extent Woody is quietly calling the shots. That would explain the delay, given that it’s been a busy week for Woody with President Trump’s visit to Woody’s jurisdiction. It’s also possible that the second round of interviews that occurred by phone included Woody as a participant in the phone call.

Regardless of who is making the decision, the universe of choices currently sits at four, with Eagles executive Joe Douglas and Seahawks executive Scott Fitterer viewed as the favorites.