Antonio Callaway sets big goals for the 2019 season

Expectations have gone up for the Browns this year and one of their players has adjusted his expectations for himself as well.

Wide receiver Antonio Callaway caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns during his rookie season and those results have him in line for work behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry at wide receiver this year. Callaway may be No. 3 on that list, but he isn’t letting that take a bite out of his goals for the year to come.

Callaway said that he’s looking for 1,000 receiving yards and “ten or more” touchdowns in 2019.

“I need goals like that to push me,” Callaway said, via Cleveland.com.

Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens cautioned rookie cornerback Greedy Williams to stay out of “the prediction business” when Williams said the team would be going to the Super Bowl and has pushed back at the rising outside expectations for his team, but said he has no problem with Callaway’s goals because “setting the expectations high for ourselves” is a good thing.