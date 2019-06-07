Bears unveil a new classic jersey inspired by 1936 uniform

Chicago Bears

The Bears unveiled their new classic jersey Friday night. The jersey was inspired by the uniforms worn in 1936 and will include new helmet decals, jerseys, pants and socks.

It also includes the Bears100 patch.

The Bears will wear the new attire at Soldier Field on Sept. 29 against Minnesota and Dec. 5 against Dallas.

“Our classic uniform in our centennial season was a one-hit wonder in 1936,” Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said in a news release. “Bronko Nagurski and his teammates wore these on their way to a 9-3 record. We can only imagine what the fans’ reaction was to the uniform way back when. We hope today’s fans like it; they’ll certainly be talking about it.”