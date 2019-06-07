Bilal Powell working out for Jets

Getty Images

Bilal Powell‘s time with the Jets may not be over after all.

It looked like Powell would be moving on after the Jets signed Ty Montgomery to go with Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon as backup options behind Le'Veon Bell, but Powell hasn’t signed elsewhere this offseason and the market for his services has been quiet. A season-ending neck injury in 2018 is likely a contributing factor and Powell recently let teams know that he’s been cleared to return to action.

The Jets may have been one of the teams he communicated with because they want to take a closer look. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports Powell is working out for the team on Friday.

Powell was a fourth-round pick in 2011 and ran 791 times for 3,446 yards and 15 touchdowns in 96 appearances for the Jets.