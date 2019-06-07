Bruce Allen on Trent Williams: “I know what the truth is”

Getty Images

While there are few specifics surrounding the absence of Washington left tackle Trent Williams at the moment, team president Bruce Allen doesn’t seem concerned about the unknown at the moment.

Allen told J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com that he’s not surprised by Williams’ absence.

“I know what Trent told me so I know what the truth is,” Allen said. “I’ll leave my conversation with Trent between the two of us.”

There have been reports that Williams wants out of Washington, for reasons beyond his contract. Earlier this offseason, Williams had a benign tumor or growth removed from his scalp.

Williams has two years left on his contract, which will pay him more than $27 million, but none of the money is guaranteed. He skipped mandatory minicamp this week.

“Trent has been a valuable player for us and that’s why we signed him to the contract he has,” Allen said.

Asked about the possibility of Williams not returning, Allen replied: “I’ve talked to Trent a few times. He’s explained some things to me and I’ll leave it at that.”

Allen’s clearly trying to put out a fire here, and the situation has taken a strange turn quickly. Williams’ importance to them on the field can’t be overstated, as they’re on the verge of starting over at quarterback, who might like to be protected. Williams has always been a drama-free oasis in a desert of dysfunction, but now he’s in the middle of a situation that seems very typically Washington.