Colts never contacted woman who accused draft pick of sexual assault

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 7, 2019, 8:37 AM EDT
The Colts gave Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke credit for being honest, and telling them about his role in a sexual assault investigation — from which he was cleared and for which no charges were filed.

They trusted him enough to draft him in the third round, after doing their own investigation.

But the problem with the Colts investigation was a basic one — they never talked to the woman who accused Okereke.

Bob Kravitz of the TheAthletic.com did, noting that it took one phone call and one text to track her down.

Oh, I would have talked to the Colts,” the woman, whose name was withheld, told him. “Because they need to know the kind of person they’re bringing onto their team. He showed no remorse, no empathy. Nothing.”

Okereke was exonerated after a Title IX hearing at Stanford, though three of the five panelists found him guilty — in a process which at the time required at least four guilty votes to bring charges. The woman never filed criminal charges with local authorities.

Because of those two factors, the Colts felt justified in not pursuing the woman’s side of the story, and described Okereke as “very honest.”

“No, we did not,’’ Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said. “Because there were no charges and discipline, we didn’t feel the need to.’’

It’s a fairly obvious hole in their “investigation,” and a troubling one.

It’s easy to view the Colts’ process as one designed to justify the football player rather than finding out the truth of the matter. The fact a reporter was able to track the woman down so easily only underscores the problem with the process, one which has repeated itself often in recent months, by both teams and the NFL.

7 responses to “Colts never contacted woman who accused draft pick of sexual assault

  1. honestly do you really think she was worried about the Colts and the type of person they were getting. The reality is they can do whatever they want to do when it comes to drafting a person. There are no rules. Especially when all charges were dropped. I mean if they were hiring someone where you work are they gonna go out a interview any potential victims. I think not

  2. >>which he was cleared and for which no charges were filed.

    If a team follows the letter of the law then they acted appropriately.
    If you don’t like the law, then change it.

    You can’t say “I don’t like X, lets cook the books so we can nail him”. Laws apply the same to everyone.

    Also, this was not a law enforcement investigation. I don’t trust a college investigation.

  3. Am I the only person that thinks its invasive and weird for an NFL team to call some random person to pick their brains about one of their employees? Imagine if your employer called up one of your friends and started to play 20 questions.

  5. “It’s a fairly obvious hole in their “investigation,” and a troubling one.”
    —————————-

    NO, IT IS NOT.

    There was NO police report to go on – she didn’t file charges. It then becomes a ‘he said/she said’ situation which you can’t make any credible decision one way or the other. It’s pointless until a properly investigated by police.

  6. who knows what really happened. but it doesn’t look good. especially when you continue to wave the “nice guy locker room” flag.

  7. superfanentertainment says:
    June 7, 2019 at 9:04 am
    Chris Ballard is just another John Dorsey and Mike Mayock. Character doesnt matter. Shameful.

    If you define character not mattering as taking a guy who was honest about a bad thing that happened, where there were no criminal charges filed, and no disciplinary action taken, then you are right.

