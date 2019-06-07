D.A.: No “active investigation” involving Tyreek Hill

Getty Images

After audio of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill talking to his son’s mother about the boy’s injuries surfaced in April, there was word that the Johnson County, Kansas District Attorney’s office had reopened an investigation into Hill’s actions.

District Attorney Steve Howe had previously said that he thought a crime occurred involving the boy, but that there was not conclusive evidence of who committed it. Howe didn’t confirm that the case was reopened after the audio went public, but said that any further look into the case has ended.

“It is not an active investigation,” Howe told Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star on Friday. “As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we reevaluate.”

Howe said his feelings about a crime having been committed “still hold true.”

Hill’s attorney said his understanding is that any investigation “has been closed for quite some time now and obviously there’s been some misinformation about that.” Hill has denied involvement in any abuse of his son.

There is an ongoing case with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, which NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell referenced in a May press conference when asked about Hill’s status. Goodell said the league would not interfere with that proceeding and suggested any discipline from the league would wait until in concludes. Hill did not take part in offseason work with the Chiefs after the audio was released, but has not been formally suspended or placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.