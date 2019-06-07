D.A.’s comments have “no impact” on NFL’s review of Tyreek Hill case

Posted by Mike Florio on June 7, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT
Friday’s news from the Johnson County, Kansas district attorney that there is no “active investigation” regarding Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill ultimately will no affect Hill’s status with the league.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tells PFT that the absence of an active criminal investigation “has no impact on our review.” According to McCarthy, the NFL continues to defer to the pending action involving Child Protective Services; the existence or absence of a criminal investigation has no relevance to that.

This reality dramatically undermines Friday’s explanation from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that “there’s every reason to believe” Hill will be back for training camp. Currently, there’s no reason to believe Hill will be be back, because there has been no change to the legal proceeding that has prompted the NFL to take a wait-and-see approach regarding the Hill situation.

The waiting isn’t tied to a criminal investigation, but to a Child Protective Services proceeding that previously has resulted in Hill’s son being removed from his custody. As long as that is pending, the NFL will be disinclined to investigate. This means that Hill most likely will remain away from the team, indefinitely.

5 responses to “D.A.’s comments have “no impact” on NFL’s review of Tyreek Hill case

  2. Getting suspended should be the least of his worries. He should be doing time in a nice prison that will treat him the same way he did his son. They will be “terrified” of him.

  3. I’m certainly not defending the action on this poor child. But if he isn’t charged with anything how can the league suspend him? With Mecole Hardman will it really matter.

  4. Not sure why we can not understand these are just people playing football. You have your good and your bad. You have your church boys and your gangsters. You have racists and non racists. If the nightly news doesn’t reflect the NFL players then someone is not being honest. Somehow the NBA, MLB, (which pro baseball, basketball andhockey expands to many different leagues throughout the world but football os mostly here) don’t get the horrible press like the NFL. Even college does a better job. Just sad. Sometimes (in the nfl) Our heroes turn out to be people we would not pee on if they were on fire but we would pee on them just to pee on them. (No crazy fantasies about that so stop visioning TB in a GS…Sickos)

  5. Does this mean that regardless of what the legal system does, the NFL is going to do whatever it wants?

