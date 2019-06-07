D.A.’s comments have “no impact” on NFL’s review of Tyreek Hill case

Getty Images

Friday’s news from the Johnson County, Kansas district attorney that there is no “active investigation” regarding Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill ultimately will no affect Hill’s status with the league.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tells PFT that the absence of an active criminal investigation “has no impact on our review.” According to McCarthy, the NFL continues to defer to the pending action involving Child Protective Services; the existence or absence of a criminal investigation has no relevance to that.

This reality dramatically undermines Friday’s explanation from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that “there’s every reason to believe” Hill will be back for training camp. Currently, there’s no reason to believe Hill will be be back, because there has been no change to the legal proceeding that has prompted the NFL to take a wait-and-see approach regarding the Hill situation.

The waiting isn’t tied to a criminal investigation, but to a Child Protective Services proceeding that previously has resulted in Hill’s son being removed from his custody. As long as that is pending, the NFL will be disinclined to investigate. This means that Hill most likely will remain away from the team, indefinitely.

