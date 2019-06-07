Donte Moncrief thinks Steelers can have “electric” WR group

Getty Images

There’s been a lot of talk about increased harmony in the Steelers wide receiver group this offseason and it has come with a backdrop of questions about how productive they’ll be without Antonio Brown in town anymore.

Pittsburgh will be counting on another big season for JuJu Smith-Schuster, but won’t be looking to one player to replace Brown’s numbers alongside him. Donte Moncrief will be part of the group vying for time alongside Smith-Schuster and he feels that he and the other wideouts have the potential to make a big impact.

“As [wide receivers] coach [Darryl Drake] said, you’re always going to be as strong as your weakest guy,” Moncrief said, via the team’s website. “In our room we try to pick everybody up, make sure everybody’s on the same page and make sure everybody’s ready to go to play every position. If we can do that, our receivers room will be electric.”

James Washington, third-round pick Diontae Johnson, Ryan Switzer and Eli Rogers are others in the group with Moncrief and Smith-Schuster.