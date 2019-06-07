Doug Pederson: Carson Wentz’s contract extension gives Eagles stability

AP

The Eagles don’t have insurance behind Carson Wentz anymore. Instead, by letting Nick Foles leave in free agency for Jacksonville and giving Wentz a four-year contract extension, the Eagles have put all their eggs in Wentz’s basket.

Of course, the Eagles made Wentz their franchise quarterback the day they drafted him with the second overall choice.

“It feels great,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said of Wentz’s contract extension, via Dave Spadaro of the team website. “In this league, a lot of things revolve around your quarterback and for us to have been blessed to have. . . .Obviously, [we] moved up the draft board to get Carson at the No. 2 spot a couple of years ago and now to extend him gives us stability on offense, gives our organization stability. I’m excited about that and obviously the chance to continue to work with him.”

Wentz has never started a postseason game, ending each of the past two seasons prematurely with December injuries. Unlike last offseason when he was recovering from major knee surgery, Wentz’s back injury from 2018 has healed.

He has practiced the past two weeks without limitations.

“He’s looked really good,” Pederson said. “He’s strong. He’s healthy. He’s been throwing the ball aggressively. You know we’re still monitoring his progress. We just want to make sure he’s healthy for training camp. But he’s done a good job this spring.”