Emmanuel Sanders up to running routes in Achilles recovery

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said last month that he’s “not going to rush” his recovery from a torn Achilles and wasn’t setting a particular date as a goal to be back to 100 percent.

Sanders may not be rushing, but he’s certainly progressing. Sanders was running full speed and starting to work on lateral movement last month, and a Friday update shows that there haven’t been any setbacks since that point.

Sanders posted a video showing him running routes and catching passes with a caption noting how long it will be until the Broncos are at training camp.

“Back in the lab running routes. Month and a half till training camp. Bout to turn up the heat,” Sanders wrote.

The Broncos will likely take their time easing Sanders back to a full workload, but it looks like they’ll have a good chance of getting him there by the time they face the Raiders on the first Monday night of the regular season.