Getty Images

The game of musical tackles has made it back to the East Coast.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jaguars have claimed tackle Andrew Lauderdale off of waivers from the Cardinals.

He was wavied by the Cardinals to make room for Desmond Harrison, who was claimed off waivers from the Browns.

Lauderdale has spent time with the Saints, 49ers, and Bills before joining the Cardinals this spring. He played for Arizona in the AAF.