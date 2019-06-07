Jason Pierre-Paul not expected back until October at earliest

Getty Images

The Buccaneers still don’t know for sure when Jason Pierre-Paul will be able to get back on the field.

But coach Bruce Arians told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the best-case scenario involved him returning in October.

That’s if he doesn’t require surgery to stabilize the cervical fracture he suffered in a one-car accident in May.

“I would think so, just to be safe and not rush it,” Arians said. “And knowing him, he’s one of those fast healers, so. I hate to put a time limit on it, but the earlier the better. As long as he’s healthy.”

Last week, Arians said the timeline could be five or six months, and six months would put him in line for a Dec. 1 return.

Either way, they’re not expecting him on the field anytime soon, which is a blow for a defense short of pass-rushers. Pierre-Paul had 12.5 sacks in his first season with the Bucs, after coming over from the Giants in a trade.

Other than that (and that’s enough) the injury news is good, as Arians said the rest of the team is expected to be ready for training camp.