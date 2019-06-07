Jeffrey Lurie says Carson Wentz’s deal allows Eagles to plan ahead

AP

In a video he posted on social media Thursday, Carson Wentz said his four-year contract extension “means the world to me.”

A day later, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said having Wentz through the 2024 season “means everything” to the organization.

“We found a wonderful quarterback and person a few years ago,” Lurie said, via video from Dave Spadaro of the team website. “He’s everything you want in a franchise quarterback. To be able to plan ahead and know exactly that he’s going to be with us and build the roster in just the way that we want to do it, it means everything. It allows you to make smart decisions. We always wanted a terrific quarterback and a terrific person, and he embodies it in every way.”

The Eagles’ long-term commitment to Wentz allows the team to build around their franchise quarterback, Lurie said, knowing the former No. 2 overall pick is going to be around awhile.

“We’ve got a great young core, and we’ve got a great core that we’ve been able to extend,” Lurie said. “It gives you the best chance to win. . . .I can’t be more excited about our season. I wish September were here now.”