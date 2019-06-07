Jets hire Joe Douglas as General Manager

Getty Images

Only hours after the Texans announced they have fired Brian Gaine as General Manager, the Jets hired Joe Douglas as their G.M.

The team announced the agreement with Douglas on Friday night, and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s a six-year deal.

Douglas was on the Texans’ list of candidates last year when they hired Gaine, but the Eagles had denied Houston permission to interview Douglas.

Because of his close relationship with Jets coach Adam Gase, Douglas was the favorite to land the Jets’ job as soon as they fired Mike Maccagnan. Douglas initially interviewed with the Jets on Sunday.

Douglas spent the past three seasons with the Eagles after spending one year with the Bears in 2015 when Gase was in Chicago.

Douglas worked for the Ravens for 16 years before making the move to Chicago. He was the team’s national scout when they drafted linebacker C.J. Mosley in the first round of the 2014 draft. Mosley made the move to the Jets as a free agent this offseason.

The Jets also interviewed Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot and Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.