Jets sign Bilal Powell

Bilal Powell is back with the Jets.

Powell, a running back who has spent his entire eight-year career with the Jets, was expected to leave in free agency, but after going three months without signing, he has now returned. The team announced his signing today.

Last year Powell suffered a season-ending neck injury, but he said recently he has been cleared to return.

The Jets’ backfield is more crowded this year, with Le'Veon Bell as the starter, but Powell will compete with Ty Montgomery, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon for backup work.

For his career, Powell has 791 carries for 3,446 yards and 204 catches for 1,567 yards.