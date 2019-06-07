Kellen Winslow jury sends cryptic note to judge

AP

The jury deciding the sexual misconduct charges against Kellen Winslow II could be moving toward the inability to make a decision.

Via NBCSanDiego.com, the jury sent a cryptic note containing two questions to the presiding judge on Friday afternoon.

“The jurors could benefit from an explanation as to what being under oath means,” Juror No. 6 wrote to the judge. “Additionally, how should we follow the law and not what we think the law should mean.”

While it’s generally difficult to glean much from jury questions, it could be that one or more of the jurors is Winslow inclined to disbelieve the relevant allegations of Jane Doe No. 1 because she was caught in at least one “under oath” lie, regarding her use of alcohol. Also, it could be that some jurors disagree regarding the meaning or the propriety of specific legal concepts that were communicated to them via a lost list of instructions from the court.

This was the second inquiry from the jury during their deliberations. On Thursday, the jurors asked to have portions of the trial testimony read back to them.

The jurors did not reach a verdict on Friday. They’ll continue on Monday.