Kony Ealy, Christine Michael among ex-NFLers taking part in XFL workout

Getty Images

Earlier this week, we shared word that former Steelers quarterback Landry Jones would be taking part in an XFL “summer showcase” workout that the forthcoming league is using to assess potential players for their eight teams.

That showcase is taking place in Arlington, Texas and Jones is far from the only player with NFL experience taking part.

Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News shared a picture of the proceedings and reports that former Panthers second-round pick Kony Ealy and former Seahawks running back Christine Michael are also on the field. Ealy appeared in three games for the Raiders last season while Michael played one game for the Colts.

Machota reports that cornerback Sterling Moore, running back Lance Dunbar, fullback Aaron Ripkowski, quarterback Trevone Boykin, defensive back Marqueston Huff, and defensive end Frank Alexander are also showing XFL scouts what they can do on the field.

The XFL has seven more showcases planned this summer. Houston is next up this weekend and all the cities with teams will host one of the workouts.