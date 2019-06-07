Matthew Stafford has to learn so he can lead

AP

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has the benefit of experience, but he’s learning a new offense right alongside all his teammates.

And as he sees it, that puts an extra burden on him, to know Darrell Bevell’s wishes so he can effectively communicate them.

“That’s my biggest challenge at the moment,” Stafford said, via Gregory Levinsky of the Detroit Free Press. “Obviously I’m trying to lead this entire team, but at the same time I’ve got a lot of work on my plate to make sure we get everybody in the right spots and make sure we’re producing at a high level on offense.”

But as much as they need to build familiarity, Stafford’s out there without his top two targets, as Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are missing minicamp time with minor injuries. That has him out there throwing to newly signed Jermaine Kearse, along with Danny Amendola and Andy Jones.

“Some of these guys who are getting a bunch of reps are doing a really good job of stepping in here and making plays,” Stafford said. “I don’t have as many reps under my belt with some of those guys as I do with Marv and Kenny, but it’s nice to see those guys go out and compete. . . .

“I think any time you come out here and get reps under your belt, it’s productive. We’re in the middle of trying to learn a new offense and make sure we’re as up to speed as we can possibly be.”

And that burden falls on Stafford, more than any of them.