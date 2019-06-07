Melvin Gordon: Chargers are the team to beat

Getty Images

Running back Melvin Gordon is planning to join the Chargers as they take the next step in preparations for the 2019 season at next week’s minicamp.

Gordon has not been with the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason schedule, but he apparently didn’t need to be around the team to gain a high opinion of their outlook for the coming year.

The Chiefs have won three straight AFC West titles and Gordon was asked by Wendi Nix of ESPN if that makes Kansas City the team to beat in the division this year as well. Gordon doesn’t feel that way and he expanded his answer beyond the division.

“We’re the team to beat,” Gordon said. “We’re just special, and I definitely feel we have the best team in the NFL. You just have to walk around with that confidence.”

The Chargers had the same record as the Chiefs last season, but wound up as a Wild Card team because of tiebreakers. While playing at home hasn’t provided much advantage to the team since moving to Los Angeles, finding a way to grab the top spot and higher seed this time could provide the Chargers with an easier path to proving Gordon correct about where they stand in the overall pecking order.