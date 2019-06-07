Mike Evans sat out minicamp with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Buccaneers went through their mandatory minicamp without their top wide receiver.

Mike Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury and the Bucs told him to sit this one out. Bucs coach Bruce Arians called it a minor injury.

“No sense aggravating it this time of year,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

The 25-year-old Evans started all 16 games last year and had a career-high 1,524 receiving yards. He’s one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL and the Bucs want to make sure he’s at 100 percent when the season starts, and so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him also get plenty of rest time in training camp and the preseason.