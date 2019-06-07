NFLPA VP Zak DeOssie: We don’t need 18-game season

Posted by Josh Alper on June 7, 2019, 7:57 AM EDT
Getty Images

The notion of expanding the regular season schedule to 18 games has been revived recently as the NFL and NFLPA work on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Former Giants quarterback Phil Simms believes that a vote of all players would show they are in favor of the expansion, but the NFLPA has not expressed support for the move when it has come up in the past. Their stance appears to be the same this time around.

Giants long snapper (and son of a Simms teammate) Zak DeOssie is on the NFLPA executive committee as a vice president and he was asked about going to 18 games this week.

“We don’t need 18 games,” DeOssie said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “It’s just more opportunity to get hurt. The game is physical enough. It’s hard enough. The argument is there’s more money to be had collectively to play 18 games, but health and safety is paramount to us. Always has been. And we think the NFL is going pretty well right now, so I don’t see why adding two more games would be necessary.”

DeOssie and Simms both mentioned that more games would lead to more money and that’s why many feel that the league will eventually offer a concession to the union that paves the way to a longer season.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “NFLPA VP Zak DeOssie: We don’t need 18-game season

  1. Replace one preseasoner with one more regular game, and then add a 2nd bye week. Simple.

  2. One of the things that is great about football is that every game is important. A loss can mean you’re out of the playoffs. Expanding the season or playoffs will water down the product and make each game less meaningful. As far as the injuries, the NFL is often a war of attrition as it is, with teams having 20+ players on IR by the end of the season. An 18 game season would make it a who has the most healthy players champion. Bad idea.

  4. I’ll take as many game as I can get. Ends way too soon, get rid of useless preseason games and made the other two or three or four 😁 As a fan for over 35 years the season goes way too fast. Raise number of active players, better rotation, everyone active on game day. Allows more opportunities for borderline guys to get on and raise cap.

  5. Injury risk is the major deterrent to an expanded schedule. Why not expand by one game with an expanded roster and monitor injuries sustained? The league needs to know where to draw the line on the number of games per year at some point because financially there will always be an incentive to increase the number of games—- there are 52 weeks in a year.

  6. One of the main reasons the NFL is more popular than the NBA, NHL, and MLB is that every game of the season has great meaning and importance because it is only a 16 game season. Every game you add you will take away some of the importance of each game and thus lose some of the drama of the NFL, thus cutting into the popularity of the league.

    I won’t even get into the other reasons I am against adding games to the regular season because my first one really ends the debate in my mind.

    #KeepAt16

    #NFLIsKingForAReason

  7. “…but health and safety is paramount to us. Always has been.”

    Think about that.

  8. streetyson says:
    June 7, 2019 at 8:02 am
    Replace one preseasoner with one more regular game, and then add a 2nd bye week. Simple.

    I’m with the idea but it isn’t so simple. Losing two preseason games (lose all four for all I care, i hate them) isn’t the same as adding two regular season games because most starters wouldn’t be playing in them anyway. And the bye thing is already a little controversial because it seems like (perception) that some teams get them towards the end of the season to rest and heal, while others get them early in the season when no one is broken.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!