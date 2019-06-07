Nick Foles’ leadership stood out during Jaguars’ offseason program

AP

Nick Foles has won a Super Bowl MVP award, so the day he showed up in Jacksonville, the quarterback became the team leader.

When Foles talks, the Jaguars listen.

“This is his team, and everybody knows and respects this is his team,” linebacker Ramik Wilson said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “He’s our quarterback, and we just love his leadership so far.”

The Jaguars finished up their offseason work with a trip to the bowling alley Friday, and Foles has been at the heart of the Jaguars’ team-building efforts this offseason.

“He’s really trying to drive home the whole brotherhood concept,” Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones said.

Specifically, the Jaguars are counting on Foles to help the talented but unproven receiving corps.

He has spent a lot of time this offseason explaining and sharing, and the receivers have welcomed the input.

“I think they are receptive to what Nick is telling them, and they understand that it’s for the best of the offense,” receivers coach Keenen McCardell said.

Foles already is leaving his mark on the Jaguars. But how much of a difference will he make in the win column on a team that went 5-11 last season, only a year after reaching the AFC title game?