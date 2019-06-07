Packers announce plans for Bart Starr tributes during 2019 season

Getty Images

The Packers have announced plans to celebrate the life of Bart Starr during the 2019 season.

Starr died last month and the team will have his widow Cherry and son Bart Jr. at their annual Green&Gold gala on September 13 to kick off a weekend of events. Starr’s family will host a public celebration of the Hall of Famer in New London, Wisconsin on September 14 and the team will honor Starr at halftime of their home opener against the Vikings on September 15.

“We are thankful for the countless messages of support from friends, fans, and members of the communities Dad so loved in Wisconsin,” Starr, Jr. said in a statement. “We look forward to returning in September to celebrate the special relationship between my Dad and the individuals who inspired him throughout his life.”

The team will also wear a helmet decal with Starr’s No. 15 during the 2019 season and they’ll make a $250,000 grant to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation.