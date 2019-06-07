Packers to honor Bart Starr this season

Getty Images

The Packers will honor one of their all-time greats this season.

Quarterback Bart Starr, a Half of Famer and two-time Super Bowl MVP who would later coach the team, died last month. According to the Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers could announce as soon as Friday plans for celebrating Starr’s life.

CEO Mark Murphy said last week that a celebration will be planned in connection with “an early home game” in 2019. The commemoration could be in the form of a halftime ceremony, a Saturday event, or both.

A public memorial for Starr will be held at Samford University in Birmingham tomorrow. Earlier this week, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he recently attended a private memorial, along with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Rodgers told reporters that Favre read a humorous letter from Starr regarding the way that Favre was wearing his hat on the sideline at games. Favre said in the aftermath of Starr’s passing that Favre received a letter from Starr after every game.