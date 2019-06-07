Patriots will end 2010-2019 with the best record of any NFL team in any decade

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 7, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
To say the Patriots are a dominant team is an understatement. In 2019 they’ll wrap up the most dominant decade in NFL history.

In the decade of 2010 to 2018, the Patriots are 129-37, a winning percentage of .777. As noted by Rene Bugner, New England could go 3-13 in 2019 and still have the best winning percentage of any NFL team in any decade.

The best record in any decade currently belongs to the Cowboys of the 1970s, who went 119-46. They’re followed closely by the Dolphins in the 1970s, who went 112-44-1. (These records include the postseason.)

After those two 1970s teams, the next-best record of any decade belongs to the Patriots from 2000 to 2009. They went 126-52 in that decade, and that includes a 5-13 record to start the decade before Drew Bledsoe got hurt and gave way to Tom Brady.

It’s been an incredible run for the Patriots since Brady became their starter, with two of the four most successful decades in NFL history. And perhaps a year from now we’ll start to talk about how far Brady can go into a third decade.

33 responses to “Patriots will end 2010-2019 with the best record of any NFL team in any decade

  3. Here come the AFCE yahoos. It’s time for even the haters to admit thus us the greatest dynasty of all time. There was no free agency for any of the other great dynasties, in any sport. The argument is over

  6. therealjr says:

    June 7, 2019 at 10:21 am

    Dolphins. Jets. Bills.

    ========================

    Too bad Brady era Pats winning pct against the rest of the NFL is almost identical to their record vs AFC East. And that is with having a 1st place out of division schedule almost every single year.

  7. Oh man, here we go again with the old ‘They only win that much because they play in a bad division.’

    Once again – their winning percentage against against the AFC East teams is almost exactly the same as it is against the rest of the NFL. I think it’s something like .768 vs .788.

    Come up with a new argument please.

  8. Peyton Manning had a free ride to 14-2 in his division every year. Expansion Texans, Jaguars, were both atrocious, and the Titans were mostly mediocre. The Jets, Bills, and Dolphins over the last 20 years were much better than those teams. The Jets made it to two AFC Championship games. The reason the AFC East is not that good is BECAUSE of the Pats.

  10. Brady’s winning pct:

    vs. NFL: .770

    vs. AFC: .771

    vs. NFC: .765

    vs. AFC East: .794

    If the AFC East really helped them that much, it would show up here. It doesn’t.

  11. Says more about the other three laughably abysmal franchises that make up the rest of the AFC East. All due to the Pats, but for bleeps sake… out of their league, should be literally, like soccer, relegate the clown shows to the minors, all three of them.

  12. I agree that the other three teams in their division being pansies this entire time, isn’t a great argument. It isn’t New England’s fault that the other AFC East teams can’t build good rosters, etc. At the same time, having no competition for the division and home field every year, you can’t argue that it works in their favor, because it absolutely does.

  13. There is NOTHING I enjoy more than reading the Patriots haters comments! You guys never disappoint. For the Patriots Fans who comment here defending the Patriots with logical arguments just relax, there is no need. Just enjoy the fact that your teams success drives the haters insane. It really is fun to watch

    Also all you “systems QB” guys. Bledsoe didn’t do so great in “the system” did he? Oh and Kassell, well he had the same team that was 19-1 the year prior and had the easiest schedule possible and only won 11 games missing the playoffs. If Brady hadn’t gone down, this would be his 7th ring and the would have possibly gone undefeated in 2008.

  17. Come up with any excuse you want folks….AFC East….they cheat….whatever makes you feel
    better. Fact is they are just better than everyone else.

  18. Dolphins. Jets. Bills.

    Three teams who have exactly the same opportunity as the rest of the league to win enough games to be perennial contenders.

  20. And how about the stats take into the consideration how bad the AFC Least really is?

    I would like to see their record outside of the division over that same span.

    Rate This

  25. Peyton Manning had a free ride to 14-2 in his division every year.
    =====

    Non-Manning AFC South Playoff appearances 2002-2010; 6

    Non-Brady AFC East Playoff appearances 2002-2010; 5

    Rate This

  27. That winning pct. argument doesnt hold any water because the Dolphins, Jets and Bills are among the worst teams in the NFL year in and out.

  28. There is only one team in the NFL in the last 20 years with a winning record against playoff teams…the Patriots.

    It…doesn’t…matter…who…they…play.

  29. Move Patriots in “your” division and watch “your” teams turn into Dolphins. Jets. Bills.
    ======

    They never would have survived the year in year out bloodfueds in the AFC North.

    Even if you win those battles, the attrition costs you the war.

  31. Given the indisputable and immutable facts below, this is not a surprise:

    1. Tom Brady is the Greatest NFL Player of All-Time
    2. Bill Belichick is the Greatest NFL Head Coach and Greatest NFL GM of All-Time.
    3. New England Patriots fans are the Greatest Sports Fans of All-Time of any Professional Team. Not to mention most knowledgeable and most humble.

