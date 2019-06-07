Patriots will end 2010-2019 with the best record of any NFL team in any decade

Getty Images

To say the Patriots are a dominant team is an understatement. In 2019 they’ll wrap up the most dominant decade in NFL history.

In the decade of 2010 to 2018, the Patriots are 129-37, a winning percentage of .777. As noted by Rene Bugner, New England could go 3-13 in 2019 and still have the best winning percentage of any NFL team in any decade.

The best record in any decade currently belongs to the Cowboys of the 1970s, who went 119-46. They’re followed closely by the Dolphins in the 1970s, who went 112-44-1. (These records include the postseason.)

After those two 1970s teams, the next-best record of any decade belongs to the Patriots from 2000 to 2009. They went 126-52 in that decade, and that includes a 5-13 record to start the decade before Drew Bledsoe got hurt and gave way to Tom Brady.

It’s been an incredible run for the Patriots since Brady became their starter, with two of the four most successful decades in NFL history. And perhaps a year from now we’ll start to talk about how far Brady can go into a third decade.