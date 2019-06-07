Rams have entire draft class under contract

Getty Images

The Rams started signing their draft picks after the other 31 teams in the league, but they didn’t waste any time once they got the ball rolling.

Shortly after the team announced three signings on Friday, they announced that all eight of their selections are under contract. All eight signed four-year deals with the team.

Second-round safety Taylor Rapp, seventh-round safety Nick Scott and seventh-round linebacker Dakota Allen were the first three to sign their deals. They are joined by third-round running back Darrell Henderson, third-round cornerback David Long, third-round tackle Bobby Evans, fourth-round defensive tackle Greg Gaines, and fifth-round tackle David Edwards.

Henderson has been the subject of a fair amount of buzz since being drafted. The team has talked up his versatility and lingering questions about Todd Gurley‘s health have had eyes on what the rookie might be able to do right off the bat in L.A.