Rams public relations staff wins Rozelle Award

The Professional Football Writers of America voted the Rams public relations staff as the 2019 winner of the Pete Rozelle Award.

The Rams staff was lauded for excelling in helping Southern California and national media cover the club during a season when the Rams advanced to Super Bowl LIII.

They won the 30th Rozelle Award, having won it for the first time in team history in 1997.

The Ravens, Bills, Broncos, Texans and the Patriots were the other finalists for the award.

The Rozelle Award is given annually to the NFL club public relations staff that consistently strives for excellence in its dealings and relationships with the media. The award is named for Rozelle, NFL commissioner from 1960-89, who started his career in sports PR roles.

The Rams 2019 PR staff consisted of Artis Twyman (senior director of communications), Julia Faron (manager, communications), Tiffany White (lead communications specialist), Travis Langer (coordinator, communications), Joanna Hunter (senior director of corporate communications) and Chase Isaacs (communications specialist). The Rams were also assisted by interns Morgan Evans, Chris Licata and Ryan Perez.