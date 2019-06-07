Rams start signing their draft picks

Getty Images

The Rams have been the last team to start signing their draft picks in recent seasons as they wait for rookies to get oriented to life with the team before officially getting their first NFL contracts out of the way.

This year’s wait came to an end on Friday. The Rams announced the signing of three picks, including this year’s first selection.

Safety Taylor Rapp was selected in the second round after wrapping up his time at the University of Washington. Rapp recorded 59 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions, and three fumble recoveries for the Huskies last season and will start his career in a safety group fronted by Eric Weddle and John Johnson.

The Rams also signed seventh-round picks Nick Scott and Dakota Allen. Scott started his Penn State career as a running back, but wound up as a safety while Allen was featured on Last Chance U. before going on to play linebacker at Texas Tech.

The Rams made five other picks and it’s likely they’ll be getting them under contract sooner rather than later.