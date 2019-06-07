Rams’ temporary home field gets a new name

Getty Images

The new stadium that will host the Rams and Chargers starting in 2020 does not yet have a name. But the Rams’ home field for the moment just got a new name.

The Rams will play this season on United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, officials announced today.

USC, which operates and manages the Coliseum, had been in talks to give the field a new name for Trojans games. Originally the idea was to rename the Coliseum as a whole, but veterans’ organizations objected to changing that name, saying it would be disrespectful given that the original name, adopted in 1921, was meant to honor those who died in World War I. So only the field is getting a name change, with the stadium remaining the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Coliseum has been the Rams’ home since 2016 and was previously the Rams’ home from 1946 to 1979. It was also home to the Los Angeles Chargers in 1960, the Los Angeles Raiders from 1982 to 1994, and various pro football teams in other leagues, as well as its longtime status as home of the USC Trojans.