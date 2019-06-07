Reggie Davis standing out in Cowboys’ offseason program

Getty Images

The Cowboys have a crowded receiver room, with a tight competition expected through training camp. Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are expected to start, with Randall Cobb in the slot.

That leaves only two or three spots on the 53-player roster.

Reggie Davis, a first-year pro out of Georgia, is doing his best to impress.

“He was probably our most improved [receiver],” Cowboys receivers coach Sanjay Lal said, via dallascowboys.com. “If we go back to when we got him last October/November, he’s probably the most improved guy on the team. He made a big jump this week.”

Davis is with his fourth team since going undrafted in 2017. He has competed in Atlanta’s training camp, spent a few days on the Browns’ roster and held a spot on the Eagles’ practice squad.

He was on the Cowboys’ practice squad last year.

Davis has separated himself from the Cowboys’ defensive backs in practice. He will have to separate himself from undrafted rookies Jon’Vea Johnson and Jalen Guyton, among others, to stick with the team this fall.

“It’s everything – being able to set up DBs, learning how to get in and out of breaks on certain routes, knowing how to tempo routes, change of pace,” Davis said. “Sometimes you’ve got to slow things down in order to play faster.”