Report: Washington put in claim on Desmond Harrison

The Cardinals used the top waiver position in the league to snag tackle Desmond Harrison after the Browns dropped him from their roster this week, but they weren’t the only team interested in adding Harrison to their roster.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Washington also put in a waiver claim on Harrison. Per Yates, they were the only other team that made a bid to get the second-year player.

The move comes after left tackle Trent Williams opted not to report to this week’s mandatory minicamp. There has been word that the way the team handled the diagnosis and/or removal of a growth on Williams’s head upset the veteran tackle along with a report that he’s looking for a new contract.

Whatever the reason, Williams isn’t with the team and it’s not clear if that’s going to change for training camp. Harrison started eight games at left tackle as a rookie, so he would have given the team some experience as a starter as they try to work things out with Williams. Now they’ll have to look in another direction to make such an addition to the team.