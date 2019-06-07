Stephon Gilmore feeling no pressure for encore to 2018

Getty Images

No cornerback had a better year than Stephon Gilmore did.

He earned All-Pro honors for the first time and, for the second time, received Pro Bowl recognition. Even better, Gilmore won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots.

Gilmore, who is entering his eighth season, said he feels no pressure to live up to what he did in 2018.

“I don’t feel pressure. I just come out and take it day by day,’’ Gilmore said, via Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. “Each year is different. You just come out here and work. Nobody is going to give you anything. Just take that mind-set and try and produce.

“I know what I can do, and my teammates and coaches put me in position to make plays, so without them, I couldn’t be in the position I am now It’s a good thing, but you have to prove yourself every year. You have to earn your keep every year.’’

Gilmore made 45 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 20 pass breakups last season.