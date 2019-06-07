Texans fire G.M. Brian Gaine

AP

The Texans made a major and unexpected change to the organization on Friday.

The team announced that they have fired General Manager Brian Gaine.

“After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as General Manager,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. “Brian is a man of high character and we appreciate his contributions to our organization. We will begin an immediate search for a new G.M. In the interim, football operations will be led by senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen. While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the city of Houston.”

Gaine was hired in January 2018 when former G.M. Rick Smith took a leave of absence to be with his wife as she battled cancer.

The move leaves the Texans and the Jets both in need of a General Manager as their offseason programs come to an end. The Jets have interviewed several candidates who could conceivably also wind up in the mix in Houston. Eagles exec Joe Douglas has been considered the favorite for the Jets opening and the Texans requested (and were denied) an interview with him before hiring Gaine.