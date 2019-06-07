Travis Kelce not expected to practice at Chiefs minicamp

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his ankle cleaned up surgically early in the offseason and it appears the offseason program will end without him getting back on the field.

Kelce has been on the sideline watching the team’s final week of organized team activities and head coach Andy Reid suggested that will remain the case when the offseason program wraps up with a three-day minicamp.

“I don’t think [he’ll participate] next week,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “I think you’ll probably see him in training camp.”

Kelce’s absence has given other tight ends what Reid calls “great work” over the course of the offseason. That should help the team’s depth, although getting Kelce back trumps any other developments at the position.