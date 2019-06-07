Washington signs TE Donald Parham

AP

Washington will have a new tight end at practice when they wrap up their offseason schedule with next week’s organized team activities.

The team announced the signing of Donald Parham on Friday. There was no corresponding move needed to make space on the 90-man roster because the team cut tight end Manasseh Garner on Thursday.

Parham tried out for the team during this week’s mandatory minicamp and went undrafted out of Stetson earlier this year. Parham signed with the Lions after the draft, but was waived after Detroit held its rookie minicamp in May.

Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis are at the front of a tight end group that also includes Parham, Jeremy Sprinkle, Matt Flanagan, and J.P. Holtz.