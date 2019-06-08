Byron Jones aiming to be ready for Cowboys camp

Getty Images

A couple of months ago, Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones was expected to start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list because of hip surgery. But Jones may be healing faster than expected.

Jones said this week that he thinks he can be ready when camp opens.

“Definitely. I want to be back at training camp,” Jones said. “I want to be back with my teammates and play in the preseason games. That’s the target.”

Jones said that if it were up to him he’d already be running and cutting, but the Cowboys’ medical staff wants him to take his rehab more slowly than that.

“Overall, rehab is going well. Working on it every day. I’m starting to do lower-body lifts,” Jones said. “The frustrating part is I want to go, and I feel I can run. But I have to listen to the [athletic trainers], and so I’m taking my time, being patient and just doing what they’re telling me to do.”

Jones has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career, and it’s looking like he’ll be healthy enough to play n plenty of time to start this year as well.