Cam Newton will throw at Panthers minicamp

AP

No snooping will be needed this week to know whether Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is throwing footballs. The team has announced that he will.

According to Panthers.com, Newton will throw during quarterback drills at the team’s mandatory minicamp, with a limited number of throws aimed at stationary targets. But that’s the extent of it, for now.

“It’s still unclear when Newton will start participating in team drills,” Max Henson of Panthers.com writes.

The best news is the contention that Newton currently is pain-free. That eventually could cause heartburn to opponents.

“He’s done an outstanding job with his rehab and just being accountable to get his shoulder in the best shape possible,” quarterbacks coach Scott Turner said, via Henson. “Mentally, with me in the classroom, he’s just been great. He understands how important all of this is. He’s progressing and he’s excited about it. We all are. He’s got a chance to have a really great year.”

If Newton can get healthy and stay healthy, he could have a special year. A year like 2015, when he was named the NFL’s MVP.