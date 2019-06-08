Jets get it right with Joe Douglas

Posted by Mike Florio on June 8, 2019, 10:44 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Jets invited plenty of criticism for firing G.M. Mike Maccagnan after the draft. The Jets deserve praise now for hiring Joe Douglas to become the new General Manager.

While there possibly would be a better candidate out there somewhere (the Jets interviewed only four), Jets CEO Christopher Johnson apparently realized the importance of hiring someone with whom coach Adam Gase will be comfortable.

If Johnson had targeted the “best person for the job” without regard to whether that person would happily work with Gase, Johnson would have been setting the stage for more dysfunction, because the “best person for the job” would have arrived with a short wish list of coaches — and Gase likely wouldn’t have been on it.

That’s always the problem with firing the G.M. and keeping the coach. The new G.M. will want to hire his own coach, at the first legitimate opportunity. And the G.M. will be inclined to stay close to the owner, especially on game days, pointing out in subtle or not-so-subtle fashion the flaws in the coach’s decision-making and overall job performance.

It’s far better to have everyone on the same page, and Douglas and Gase will be on the same page. They’ll succeed together, or they’ll fail together. And, ideally, when owner Woody Johnson returns from his government job in the UK and takes control of the team again, he’ll be inclined to stay the course because the Jets by then will be winning on a consistent basis.

With a young franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, that’s not so far fetched.

2 responses to “Jets get it right with Joe Douglas

  1. >>If Johnson had targeted the “best person for the job” without regard to whether that person would happily work with Gase, Johnson would have been setting the stage for more dysfunction, because the “best person for the job” would have arrived with a short wish list of coaches — and Gase likely wouldn’t have been on it.

    There is no reason for a GM to hire the HC, nor should the HC ever report to the GM, thats a conflict of interest.
    Both the GM and HC should report to a knowledgeable president of football operations (i.e. not the owner).

    Far too often a GM does a bad job, and buys a year or two by blaming teh HC and firing him. The HC can only do so much with bad players.

    The GM and HC have different responsibilities and its up to the team president to measure performance and arbitrate disputes.

    The GM and HC should be on the same page and that page is the one the President of Football Operations tell them.

