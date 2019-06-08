Jim McMahon offers Mitchell Trubisky advice on playing QB in Chicago

Getty Images

Mitchell Trubisky and Jim McMahon are the Bears’ most recent Pro Bowl quarterbacks. McMahon made his only Pro Bowl in 1985. Trubisky made his first in 2018.

The two met for the first time Friday and visited for a while, the Chicago Tribune reported.

They then shared the stage during the Bears100 Celebration.

McMahon, 59, gave Trubisky a headband and a pair of sunglasses, two trademarks of McMahon back in his playing days.

“Now you’re ready to go, kid,” McMahon said, via the newspaper.

McMahon played for the Bears for seven years, went 46-15 and won a Super Bowl. He remains the toast of the town.

“This town has always been a Bear town, and it’s always going to be a Bear town,” McMahon said. “I think this is a hard-working town, and these fans appreciate hard-working players. And they know who plays hard and who doesn’t. If you play hard for Chicago, they’ll love you. And if you play hard and win, they’ll love you forever.”

McMahon offered Trubisky advice on how to handle the position, the criticism and the fans.

“I think the two things in Chicago are that you just have to play with a lot of confidence, and then you have to have thick skin,” Trubisky said. “You just have to continue to give it your all, improve your game and put your heart into this and into practices. Love the fans, wins games and they’ll love you back.”