Johnny Manziel interested in playing for Houston’s XFL team

Getty Images

June Jones, who will coach Houston’s XFL team, has expressed interest in having Johnny Manziel play for him. The interest is mutual.

Manziel told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle today that he would like to play for Jones in Houston after previously playing for him in Hamilton, in the Canadian Football League.

“I enjoyed every single day I had with coach Jones,” Manziel said. “Being in his offense was the best part of each day. I know he’s going to be successful wherever he’s coaching.”

Manziel also said he knows Houston and Houston knows him, thanks to his time at Texas A&M.

“It’s a stone’s throw from College Station,” he said. “A lot of Aggies drove from Houston to College Station. Houston’s a great city that’ll always be near and dear to me.”

Manziel would be the most famous name in the XFL, and it’s hard to believe Vince McMahon won’t do what it takes to get him on the field. If Manziel wants to play in the XFL and Jones wants to coach him, it seems highly likely to happen when the XFL launches next year.