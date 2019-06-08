Montreal fires Mike Sherman days before start of CFL season

Getty Images

With the Canadian Football League season just days away, one head coach has just been fired: Mike Sherman, who is best known as the former head coach of the Packers.

The Montreal Alouettes announced that they fired Sherman today. The Alouettes’ first regular-season game is Friday.

“We would like to thank Mike Sherman for his hard work and dedication with our team,” said Alouettes General Manager Kavis Reed. “We would have preferred a different turn of events, but we believe that we are making this decision with the best interest of our organization and our team in mind. We had identified some key elements from last year where we wanted to see some changes, but unfortunately, these adjustments did not materialize. These decisions are never easy to take, but we believe that this is the right one to make.”

Sherman had some success with the Packers, finishing with winning records in his first five seasons. But he never reached an NFC Championship Game and was fired after going 4-12 in his sixth season in 2005. He later became the head coach at Texas A&M and his most recent NFL job was as offensive coordinator of the Dolphins in 2012 and 2013.

In his one year as head coach of the Alouettes, Sherman went 5-13. His tenure in Montreal will be best remembered for trading for Johnny Manziel, whom Sherman had recruited to Texas A&M.