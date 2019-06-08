Montreal fires Mike Sherman days before start of CFL season

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2019, 10:38 AM EDT
With the Canadian Football League season just days away, one head coach has just been fired: Mike Sherman, who is best known as the former head coach of the Packers.

The Montreal Alouettes announced that they fired Sherman today. The Alouettes’ first regular-season game is Friday.

“We would like to thank Mike Sherman for his hard work and dedication with our team,” said Alouettes General Manager Kavis Reed. “We would have preferred a different turn of events, but we believe that we are making this decision with the best interest of our organization and our team in mind. We had identified some key elements from last year where we wanted to see some changes, but unfortunately, these adjustments did not materialize. These decisions are never easy to take, but we believe that this is the right one to make.”

Sherman had some success with the Packers, finishing with winning records in his first five seasons. But he never reached an NFC Championship Game and was fired after going 4-12 in his sixth season in 2005. He later became the head coach at Texas A&M and his most recent NFL job was as offensive coordinator of the Dolphins in 2012 and 2013.

In his one year as head coach of the Alouettes, Sherman went 5-13. His tenure in Montreal will be best remembered for trading for Johnny Manziel, whom Sherman had recruited to Texas A&M.

7 responses to “Montreal fires Mike Sherman days before start of CFL season

  1. I pity Mr. Sherman. That Packer stench never wears off. Tainted for life.

  2. Firing a HC days before the start of the season, shows the failure of not the coach but of the organization. How loose is their evaluation period? Was the evaluator(s) on vacation? Something seems odd about this story.

  3. He had a winning record in Green Bay because he had a legend at QB,,otherwise he would have fallen flat on his face,,Favre would throw 5 pics in a game and Sherman would say”what am I going to tell a future Hall of famer””dont tell him anything,,sit his bottom on the pine for a while

  5. The Montreal CFL team is pwned by the league as of about 10 days ago, as the original owners got out. It is an unstable franchise financially and has not been winning the last few years, meaning they sell very few tickets. Maybe Sherman was getting paid too much, or wanted players they could not afford, who knows. The league is always on the brink.

  6. “Firing a HC days before the start of the season, shows the failure of not the coach but of the organization. How loose is their evaluation period? Was the evaluator(s) on vacation? Something seems odd about this story.”

    Kavis Reed is a very poor GM, and Montreal’s ownership situation is a gong show unto itself. It’s a surprise that this happened so near to the regular season opener, but not THAT much of a surprise in the current chaos of that franchise. Executive incompetence is murdering fan support in the city.

