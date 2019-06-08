Moose Johnston hopes to land in an NFL front office

Getty Images

Like many NFL TV analysts, Daryl “Moose” Johnston aspires to work for an NFL team. Unlike many NFL TV analysts who aspire to work for NFL teams, Johnston is getting experience working for a pro football team while working as a TV analyst.

For now, Johnston will work with the Dallas XFL team as director of player personnel, assisting coach and G.M. Bob Stoops.

“If that opportunity ever presented itself, it would have to be a good situation,” Johnston recently said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Hopefully I have to make that decision down the road. But right now, job No. 1 is to get a championship for Bob Stoops.”

It sounds like Stoops will give Johnston plenty of opportunities to learn on the job, because Stoops won’t be doing the full G.M. job.

“I like to be on the field coaching,” Stoops said, via the Morning News. “I’ll pass off a lot of GM duties to him. He’s already doing a great job with us.”

Johnston served as G.M. of the San Antonio Commanders of the now-defunct AAF. He has worked for FOX as a game analyst since 2001. He played for the Cowboys from 1989 through 1999, winning three Super Bowl rings.