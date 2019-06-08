Philip Rivers: 2018 Chargers could have gone 16-0, or 6-10

One of the most compelling (and for the teams most maddening) realities of the NFL is that most games are close games, with the potential outcomes going either way. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers recently illustrated that point in relation to his team’s 2018 season.

“We could have won them all,” Rivers told Nick Hardwick and Jon Schaeffer of XTRA 1360 in San Diego. “Like we could have gone undefeated. We could have. And we also could have gone 6-10.”

The Chargers went 12-4, and three of the losses came by 10 or more points. But they could have indeed won each of those three games — vs. Chiefs, at Rams, and vs. Ravens.

The challenge for the Chargers in 2019 will be to forget about 12-4 and, more importantly, to forget about the way the season fell apart in the divisional round and to focus on winning one game at a time. All too often, teams that managed to string together a bunch of wins one year can’t duplicate it the next year, because they allow themselves to think based on a great record that it came easier than it did.

It never comes easy. Which makes what the Patriots continue to do even more impressive. They’ve found a way to expunge the outcome of the prior season from their brains, and to focus obsessively on what’s next. If the Chargers can do that in 2019, they may get another crack at the Pats in January.

  1. If the Chargers have any chance at postseason success, Rivers will suddenly have to develop a clutch gene in big moments. Neither one of those things looks promising.

  2. This has got to be the most Phillip Rivers headline of all time. Absolute classic.

  3. If the Pats and Chargers swapped divisions, Rivers might have 3 Superbowl Rings. Cake walking through 6 games every season for two decades has its advantages.

  4. Don’t like Phillip Rivers, but he’s definitely one of the most underrated quarterbacks I’ve ever seen. Oh and as for a division swap being the key to him winning titles he’d still have to get past the Pats in the playoffs and he hasn’t been able to do that a division swap wouldn’t change that. I think he will win one ring before he’s done, but he’d have to beat his nemesis first.

  5. But they could have indeed won each of those three games — vs. Chiefs, at Rams, and vs. Ravens.

    Weren’t going to win those early games. Pat Mahomes and Tyreek Hill took their defense apart, so did Jared Goff and Todd Gurley.

  6. Oh look, it’s another off-season championship! All I have to say is: who’s got the ring?

  7. If the Pats and Chargers swapped divisions, Rivers might have 3 Superbowl Rings. Cake walking through 6 games every season for two decades has its advantages.
    —————————————
    Except the Pats have almost the same winning percentage against the entire NFL as they do in the AFC east! So, it’s absolutely no advantage !!

  8. If the Pats and Chargers swapped divisions, Rivers might have 3 Superbowl Rings. Cake walking through 6 games every season for two decades has its advantages.
    _________________________________________

    One small problem with that logic. They dont give superbowl rings for division wins. They would still have to face the Patriots in the playoffs and guess what they would still lose like they always do. Nice try.

  9. And Rivers era Chargers are 1-8 versus Patriots, which is a worse ratio than any AFCE team. Worst AFCE team v Pats over same span of 2007 onwards is Bills at 3-21 (i.e. a 1:7 ratio).

  10. “Cake walking through 6 games every season for two decades has its advantages.”

    LOL. Like playing in the NFC West hasn’t helped the Seahawks.

    Teams that beat their division rivals go to the playoffs. Teams that lose to them don’t. Common sense.

  11. If the Pats and Chargers swapped divisions, Rivers might have 3 Superbowl Rings. Cake walking through 6 games every season for two decades has its advantages.
    =====

    You must have missed the memo.

    The Jets, Phish and Bills are all Super Bowl Champs in their own right.. its just that the Pats are better.

    AFCE is a juggernaut………………..

  12. The 0-16 Browns were also really close to winning a few games. Almost doesn’t count. There are always a lot of games each season that could have gone either way, but for a different bounce of the ball.

  13. Love Rivers. Hope he can grab a ring before its all said and done. Incredibly underrated in the public eye. Great competitor. Ton of talent. The league would be better if there were more guys who played the game the way he does.

