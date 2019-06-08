Texans to interview Ray Farmer for G.M. job

Getty Images

The Texans fired General Manager Brian Gaine yesterday, and they’re starting to interview candidates today.

Former Browns General Manager Ray Farmer is interviewing with the Texans today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Farmer played three years for the Eagles in the 1990s and has worked in personnel for the Falcons and Chiefs in addition to the Browns. He was fired after the 2015 season, a season that saw him suspended for texting coaches during games, and hasn’t worked in the NFL since.

The Texans made the surprising decision to fire Gaine after one season, even though that season saw the Texans improve from 4-12 in 2017 to 11-5 in 2018. The Browns went 3-13 in Farmer’s last year on the job.