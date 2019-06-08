Todd McShay says he may leave ESPN for Jets’ front office

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 8, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

When the Jets fired General Manager Mike Maccagnan, a report surfaced that NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was a candidate for a job with the team. Jeremiah later said he was never contacted, but now another TV draft analyst may join the Jets’ front office.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay says he is under consideration for a job under new Jets General Manager Joe Douglas.

“Joe is considering multiple options and I’m one of the options,” McShay told Rich Cimini of ESPN.

McShay and Douglas were teammates for two years at the University of Richmond, so the two have known each other a long time. McShay has no experience working in an NFL front office.

18 responses to “Todd McShay says he may leave ESPN for Jets’ front office

  2. I hope Todd McShay knows of when working in the front office of a NFL franchise; One can not be wrong most of the time and still get paid like in the hypothetical TV world.

  5. I wouldn’t hire Todd McShay to pick my produce. This is harsh but needed to be said. He is a good analyst and does well to cover the draft for television but it is really ridiculous to think that translates to the actual evaluation process/cycle that teams go through.

  6. please Buffalo don’t fall into the latest craze of hiring media guys to run the team and anyone who knows Sean McVey to coach

  8. Everyone seems to think the scouts and executives who work directly for NFL teams have some sort of innate gift for football evaluation. McShay has been doing the same things they do for 20 years or whatever. He’d be no worse than average the day he walked in the door of any franchise the league.

  9. The Ozzie Newsome philosophy is one that Joe Douglas brought to Philly which helped Howie Roseman tremendously. You hire a bunch of minds in the front office and they debate on who to pick up in free agency and the draft after scouting and everyone has differing opinions. The other rumored names to be joining him are excellent such as Phil Savage and Chad Alexander from the Ravens.

  14. I am more qualified than Todd McShay. Seriously, I’m not kidding. Did McShay even play college ball?

  15. We really are living in the golden age of “hire people who portray knowledgeable/successful people on TV into actual positions of importance”, aren’t we?

  16. I think McShay has a good eye for talent and he could be a good hire and do well for NY depending on what position they’re hiring him for but overall in general I don’t like this new trend of hiring guys in the media. Supposedly Pete freaking Schrager is being considered for a front office job when the guy is just a good journalist who happens to be an NFL Fanatic like the rest of us. I dont see why owners and front offices are feeling the need to look to NFL News rooms to fill their front office jobs when they’re are so many great football minds and talent evaluators in front offices and scouting departments around the league who have been doing this for years and years who actually deserve promotions. Imagine how mad crap like this makes the guy who’s worked in NFL scouting departments over the last 20yrs and is looking for a promotion but can’t get noticed. I just think owners could find way better football minds if they actually did the leg work.

