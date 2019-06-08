Todd McShay says he may leave ESPN for Jets’ front office

Getty Images

When the Jets fired General Manager Mike Maccagnan, a report surfaced that NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was a candidate for a job with the team. Jeremiah later said he was never contacted, but now another TV draft analyst may join the Jets’ front office.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay says he is under consideration for a job under new Jets General Manager Joe Douglas.

“Joe is considering multiple options and I’m one of the options,” McShay told Rich Cimini of ESPN.

McShay and Douglas were teammates for two years at the University of Richmond, so the two have known each other a long time. McShay has no experience working in an NFL front office.