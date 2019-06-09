A.J. Green: I can’t see myself playing anywhere else

Getty Images

The Bengals said earlier this year that they see no need to wait until wide receiver A.J. Green plays out the final year of his current deal before they give him an extension, but no deal to extend Green’s stay in Cincinnati has been struck at this point.

A lack of desire to stay with the only NFL team he’s ever played for does not appear to be the reason. Green said on Friday that he has not been thinking about playing for any other team in 2020.

“Cincinnati is home for me,” Green said, via FOX19 in Cincinnati. “I’ve been here nine years. This is home as much as South Carolina. All I know is Cincinnati. I can’t see myself playing anywhere else or playing in a different city. Hopefully I can be here for a couple more years.”

Green is set to make a base salary just under $12 million this season. A franchise tag in 2020 would cost the Bengals over $18 million.

Green has been working on the side this spring after having surgery, but said that he’s been cleared to resume football activities. The Bengals close out their offseason program with minicamp this week, so they’ll have time to work on a deal with Green before training camp gets underway.