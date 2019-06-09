Albert Wilson expects to play Week One

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson looked like he was poised to have a big year in his first season in Miami in 2018, but after seven games he suffered a season-ending hip injury. The good news is, he doesn’t think it will affect him this season.

Wilson told CBS 12 in West Palm Beach that he’s on track to start the season.

“There’s no reason why I shouldn’t be out there Week 1,” Wilson said, via the Miami Herald. “Every test they’ve wanted me to take I’ve been right on track so there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be out there week one. I’m 100, I’m ready to go in when they give me the OK.”

What’s unclear is whether Wilson will be ready to go at the start of training camp. The Dolphins may have him start camp on the physically unable to perform list and ease him in before getting him on the field against the Ravens when the season starts on September 8.